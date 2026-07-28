Caxton Associates LLP Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Caxton Associates LLP lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 5,936 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Oracle were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. CLSA initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.03.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business's fifty day moving average price is $168.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.18. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $114.75 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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