CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,691 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 52,350 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises 0.7% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vinva Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $25,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 97.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 338.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE stock opened at $162.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.64.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.38.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

