CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 8,011 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 5,180.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,709.46. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:CBRE opened at $139.50 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Further Reading

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