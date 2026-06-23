Cedarwood Wealth LLC Invests $3.41 Million in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Cedarwood Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,305 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. NVIDIA comprises about 3.8% of Cedarwood Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares during the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Storen Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $208.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $142.03 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $210.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,016,125 shares of company stock worth $224,582,565 in the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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