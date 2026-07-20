Celestica, Inc. $CLS Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,837 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 259,888 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Celestica worth $68,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Celestica Stock Down 0.0%

CLS stock opened at $301.31 on Monday. Celestica, Inc. has a one year low of $153.11 and a one year high of $474.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.05. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $366.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other Celestica news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total transaction of $26,426,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,739,259.68. This trade represents a 32.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,948,744.60. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLS

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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