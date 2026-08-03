Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.'s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,706,000. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $3,994,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 11.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 783 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 69.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,766 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FIX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,910.00 price objective on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank cut Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $2,125.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $2,057.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $317,319,555.76. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,778 shares of company stock worth $56,257,229. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $1,728.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,817.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,595.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $655.96 and a 1-year high of $2,073.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.69.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.45 by $2.08. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 46.77 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comfort Systems USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comfort Systems USA wasn't on the list.

While Comfort Systems USA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here