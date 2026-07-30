Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 9,876 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 9.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $739.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $973.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $634.95.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 31,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.83, for a total value of $28,995,876.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 313,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $290,299,838.94. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,179 shares of company stock valued at $190,836,321. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron’s fundamental outlook remains strong. Its latest quarter produced $41.46 billion in revenue, up 345.8% year over year, and EPS of $25.11, well above consensus. Analysts continue to cite robust high-bandwidth-memory demand, hyperscaler spending and long-term customer agreements as support for sustained earnings growth. Micron: AI Panic, But Memory Supercycle Isn't Over Yet

Micron’s fundamental outlook remains strong. Its latest quarter produced $41.46 billion in revenue, up 345.8% year over year, and EPS of $25.11, well above consensus. Analysts continue to cite robust high-bandwidth-memory demand, hyperscaler spending and long-term customer agreements as support for sustained earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain bullish after the selloff. Erste Group modestly raised its fiscal 2026 EPS forecast, while other research argues Micron’s contracted revenue base and AI exposure could support another major growth phase through 2030. Potential U.S. restrictions or tariffs on Chinese memory could also limit lower-cost competition and improve Micron’s pricing power. Chips and Clips: Memory Tariffs Rewire Tech Supply Chains

Some analysts remain bullish after the selloff. Erste Group modestly raised its fiscal 2026 EPS forecast, while other research argues Micron’s contracted revenue base and AI exposure could support another major growth phase through 2030. Potential U.S. restrictions or tariffs on Chinese memory could also limit lower-cost competition and improve Micron’s pricing power. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts broadly retain buy ratings, but the stock’s exceptional one-year rally has increased volatility and encouraged profit-taking. CME’s launch of extended-hours single-stock futures, including Micron contracts, may improve liquidity while enabling faster reactions to overnight semiconductor news.

Analysts broadly retain buy ratings, but the stock’s exceptional one-year rally has increased volatility and encouraged profit-taking. CME’s launch of extended-hours single-stock futures, including Micron contracts, may improve liquidity while enabling faster reactions to overnight semiconductor news. Negative Sentiment: The SK hynix results intensified a sector-wide memory selloff, as investors questioned whether AI infrastructure spending and memory pricing can remain at current levels. Broader market weakness—surging oil prices and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve decision—has added pressure to high-beta technology shares. Nvidia, AMD, Micron Lead Chip Stocks Selloff

The SK hynix results intensified a sector-wide memory selloff, as investors questioned whether AI infrastructure spending and memory pricing can remain at current levels. Broader market weakness—surging oil prices and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve decision—has added pressure to high-beta technology shares. Negative Sentiment: China’s ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) delivered a blockbuster IPO, reviving fears that Chinese DRAM production could eventually challenge Micron’s market share and pricing power. Technical selling also accelerated after MU broke below a key support level. Why Micron Stock Dropped Again Today

China’s ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) delivered a blockbuster IPO, reviving fears that Chinese DRAM production could eventually challenge Micron’s market share and pricing power. Technical selling also accelerated after MU broke below a key support level. Negative Sentiment: CEO Sanjay Mehrotra’s approximately $37 million stock sale and a smaller chief accounting officer sale have added to investor caution, although both executives retained substantial holdings.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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