Centene Corporation $CNC Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC - Free Report) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,182 shares of the company's stock after selling 631,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Centene were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.1% in the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 21,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,437 shares of the company's stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365,464 shares of the company's stock worth $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 96,238 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $62.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. Centene Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $53.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.64 billion. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Centene

Here are the key news stories impacting Centene this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results and raised outlook: Centene reported adjusted earnings of $2.51 per share, well above the $1.09 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.9% year over year to $53.58 billion. The insurer also raised its 2026 earnings outlook to at least $4.80 per share, citing contained medical costs. Centene Lifts 2026 Outlook as Insurer Contains Medical Costs

Centene reported adjusted earnings of $2.51 per share, well above the $1.09 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.9% year over year to $53.58 billion. The insurer also raised its 2026 earnings outlook to at least $4.80 per share, citing contained medical costs. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support has strengthened: Zacks Research upgraded CNC from “hold” to “strong buy,” while Truist maintained its buy rating. Robert W. Baird also expects the stock to rise, providing additional support for the recent rally. Zacks.com Truist Financial Keeps Their Buy Rating on Centene

Zacks Research upgraded CNC from “hold” to “strong buy,” while Truist maintained its buy rating. Robert W. Baird also expects the stock to rise, providing additional support for the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Momentum and valuation remain favorable: Zacks included Centene among its Rank #1 momentum stocks, and other analyses describe CNC as potentially undervalued following its earnings recovery. These reports may attract momentum and value-oriented investors. Best Momentum Stock to Buy

Zacks included Centene among its Rank #1 momentum stocks, and other analyses describe CNC as potentially undervalued following its earnings recovery. These reports may attract momentum and value-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Relative investment appeal: A comparison with UnitedHealth favors UNH because of its diversified platform, Optum growth and artificial-intelligence investments. The assessment does not identify a new negative development at Centene but could limit CNC’s appeal among managed-care investors. UnitedHealth vs. Centene

A comparison with UnitedHealth favors UNH because of its diversified platform, Optum growth and artificial-intelligence investments. The assessment does not identify a new negative development at Centene but could limit CNC’s appeal among managed-care investors. Negative Sentiment: Medicaid and membership concerns persist: Coverage highlights declining membership and ongoing Medicaid-related pressure, which could challenge revenue growth and margins even as medical-cost trends improve. Medicaid Weighs on Centene

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Centene from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Centene from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Centene from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Centene from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Centene from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNC

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation NYSE: CNC is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene's offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

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