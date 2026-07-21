Centennial Bank AR Has $3.88 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Centennial Bank AR decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.4% of Centennial Bank AR's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Centennial Bank AR's holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

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Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $378.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business's 50-day moving average price is $400.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is 43.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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