CenterBook Partners LP Grows Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 219.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 129,354 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $79,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,159,000. PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,025,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 20,180 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:EME opened at $823.23 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.14 and a 12 month high of $951.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $839.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $742.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is 5.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $836.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,191 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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