CenterBook Partners LP Has $22.43 Million Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,968 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 1.1% of CenterBook Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in Amphenol were worth $22,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,631,000 after buying an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Regents Gate Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 54.8% in the third quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 34,289 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750,490 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $371,704,000 after buying an additional 70,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE APH opened at $138.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.99. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $167.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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