CenterBook Partners LP Has $2.99 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 512.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,122 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TEL. Barclays reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $302.00 to $297.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $205.54 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $162.17 and a one year high of $252.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.31 and a 200-day moving average of $221.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. TE Connectivity's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,644 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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