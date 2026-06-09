CenterBook Partners LP Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 360.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,562 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 182,878 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in NU were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LOM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in NU by 5,448.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in NU by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NU by 63.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

Insider Buying and Selling at NU

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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