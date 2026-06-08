CenterBook Partners LP Has $6.27 Million Stake in RH $RH

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) by 167.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,022 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,942 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.19% of RH worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in RH by 125.1% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 646,097 shares of the company's stock worth $122,119,000 after buying an additional 359,101 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in RH by 66.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,666 shares of the company's stock worth $116,546,000 after buying an additional 228,229 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in RH by 40.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,093 shares of the company's stock worth $72,953,000 after buying an additional 104,154 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter worth $67,632,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in RH by 200.5% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 297,694 shares of the company's stock worth $60,480,000 after buying an additional 198,615 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 11,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $1,517,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,370,440 over the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded RH from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on RH from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on RH from $283.00 to $202.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on RH from $130.00 to $96.00 and set a "strong sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $175.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

Key RH News

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: RH could see some speculative buying ahead of earnings after Schaeffer’s highlighted a possible breakout setup that may trigger short covering if momentum improves. RH Breakout Could Trigger Short Covering Rally

RH could see some speculative buying ahead of earnings after Schaeffer’s highlighted a possible breakout setup that may trigger short covering if momentum improves. Neutral Sentiment: RH confirmed it will release first-quarter fiscal 2026 financial results on June 11 after the market close, keeping attention focused on management commentary and the shareholder letter for clues on demand trends and margins. RH to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results on June 11, 2026

RH confirmed it will release first-quarter fiscal 2026 financial results on June 11 after the market close, keeping attention focused on management commentary and the shareholder letter for clues on demand trends and margins. Negative Sentiment: The stock has also been pressured by recent weakness in the broader market and by lingering concern after RH’s prior quarter missed consensus estimates, reinforcing investor caution heading into earnings. RH Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $146.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.31. RH has a fifty-two week low of $106.30 and a fifty-two week high of $257.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.68. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.91.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.68). RH had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 567.82%. The company had revenue of $842.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. RH's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RH will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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