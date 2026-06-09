CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in AECOM $ACM

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,305 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 28,246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company's stock worth $602,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AECOM by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,107,636 shares of the construction company's stock worth $666,393,000 after purchasing an additional 127,036 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AECOM by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,979,960 shares of the construction company's stock worth $649,735,000 after purchasing an additional 618,205 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AECOM by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,216,372 shares of the construction company's stock worth $550,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,275 shares of the construction company's stock worth $232,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

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AECOM Trading Down 0.3%

AECOM stock opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $67.64 and a 52 week high of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.65.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. AECOM's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research upgraded AECOM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AECOM

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd acquired 4,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. The trade was a 3.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gaurav Kapoor acquired 1,420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

AECOM Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

Further Reading

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