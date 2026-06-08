CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 214,991 Walmart Inc. $WMT

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 214,991 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $23,952,000. Walmart comprises 1.2% of CenterBook Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,335 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $166,381.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 636,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,369,743.09. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $495,230,306.77. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 117,008 shares of company stock worth $14,492,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $118.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm's 50 day moving average is $125.62 and its 200 day moving average is $121.20. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.43 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Walmart's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart saw unusually heavy call-option buying, with traders purchasing 174,648 calls, about 43% above average volume. That suggests some investors are betting on a rebound or near-term upside.

Walmart saw unusually heavy call-option buying, with traders purchasing 174,648 calls, about 43% above average volume. That suggests some investors are betting on a rebound or near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Walmart expanded its delivery business by adding Subway meals to its Express Delivery offering, allowing customers to order freshly made food through the Walmart app or website and receive it in as little as 30 minutes. The move could help Walmart boost order frequency, strengthen its convenience proposition, and take a larger share of meal budgets. Walmart Adds Express Delivery From In-Store Restaurants, Starting With Subway®

Walmart expanded its delivery business by adding Subway meals to its Express Delivery offering, allowing customers to order freshly made food through the Walmart app or website and receive it in as little as 30 minutes. The move could help Walmart boost order frequency, strengthen its convenience proposition, and take a larger share of meal budgets. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders backed Walmart’s 2026 annual meeting results, and management highlighted strong FY26 performance and its omnichannel model, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth strategy. Walmart Announces 2026 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Voting Results

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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