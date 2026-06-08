CenterBook Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 936.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,122 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 210,629 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.1% of CenterBook Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in Netflix were worth $21,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $82.18 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Phillip Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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