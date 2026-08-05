Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.6% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $529.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $518.58 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.22 and a twelve month high of $584.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $516.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.60 billion, a PE ratio of 170.03 and a beta of 2.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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