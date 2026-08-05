Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases 3,726 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,031 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division's holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $375.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.47 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50-day moving average price is $355.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.53 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $410.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $2,232,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.20, for a total value of $149,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,125,015.20. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and cloud momentum remain the primary catalyst. Alphabet reported quarterly revenue of $119.8 billion, up 24% year over year, while Google Cloud revenue reportedly surged 82% to $24.8 billion. Its $514 billion cloud backlog and broad Gemini Enterprise adoption support the view that AI spending is beginning to generate commercial returns. Alphabet: The $514 Billion Backlog Doesn't Lie

Alphabet reported quarterly revenue of $119.8 billion, up 24% year over year, while Google Cloud revenue reportedly surged 82% to $24.8 billion. Its $514 billion cloud backlog and broad Gemini Enterprise adoption support the view that AI spending is beginning to generate commercial returns. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is gaining exposure to several AI growth markets. MediaTek is targeting 15%–20% of the estimated $80 billion custom AI-chip market in 2027, potentially creating an opportunity for Alphabet’s cloud infrastructure. Separately, SpaceX said new computing deals with Google and Anthropic contributed to sharply higher revenue, highlighting demand for Google’s AI-related capacity. MediaTek Wants 20% of Custom AI Chips

MediaTek is targeting 15%–20% of the estimated $80 billion custom AI-chip market in 2027, potentially creating an opportunity for Alphabet’s cloud infrastructure. Separately, SpaceX said new computing deals with Google and Anthropic contributed to sharply higher revenue, highlighting demand for Google’s AI-related capacity. Positive Sentiment: Waymo is providing another long-term growth narrative. Alphabet’s self-driving subsidiary opened its Dallas robotaxi service to the public, while a separate analysis found Waymo vehicles crash substantially less often than human-driven vehicles. Wider availability and safety data could improve investor confidence in Waymo’s commercialization prospects. Waymo Opens Robotaxi Service in Dallas

Alphabet’s self-driving subsidiary opened its Dallas robotaxi service to the public, while a separate analysis found Waymo vehicles crash substantially less often than human-driven vehicles. Wider availability and safety data could improve investor confidence in Waymo’s commercialization prospects. Neutral Sentiment: White House discussions may shape Alphabet’s AI regulatory environment. Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta representatives met with Trump administration advisers regarding voluntary safety testing and a proposed AI oversight framework. The outcome could affect development costs, product launches and competitive dynamics, but no immediate policy change was announced. AI Companies Meet With White House

Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta representatives met with Trump administration advisers regarding voluntary safety testing and a proposed AI oversight framework. The outcome could affect development costs, product launches and competitive dynamics, but no immediate policy change was announced. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about the scale and payoff of AI investment. Alphabet is among several technology companies facing approximately $1.09 trillion in future data-center lease commitments, while a Google executive warned that heavy AI spending could create a temporary revenue gap. Comparable AI models from DeepSeek are also reportedly matching Gemini performance at far lower testing costs, raising pricing and margin concerns. AI Data-Center Lease Burden

Alphabet is among several technology companies facing approximately $1.09 trillion in future data-center lease commitments, while a Google executive warned that heavy AI spending could create a temporary revenue gap. Comparable AI models from DeepSeek are also reportedly matching Gemini performance at far lower testing costs, raising pricing and margin concerns. Negative Sentiment: Legal and governance headlines add pressure. Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into potential claims on behalf of Alphabet investors. The announcement does not establish wrongdoing, but securities investigations can increase headline risk and investor uncertainty. Pomerantz Investor Alert

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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