Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 2,231 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,222 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.9% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to Lilly’s investigational KRAS G12C inhibitor olomorasib for previously treated patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. The designation may accelerate development and regulatory interaction for a potential new oncology revenue stream. Lilly's olomorasib receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly is collaborating with Amplia Therapeutics to test olomorasib with narmafotinib in a Phase 1b/2b trial for advanced non-small cell lung cancer. The combination could expand olomorasib’s potential use beyond pancreatic and other cancers, although it remains an early-stage opportunity. Amplia collaboration with Lilly on olomorasib trial
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly will allow a limited number of patients to seek special access to experimental obesity drug retatrutide before potential FDA approval. The move highlights demand for the next-generation therapy and keeps attention on Lilly’s obesity pipeline. Lilly to offer early access to retatrutide
- Neutral Sentiment: Lilly’s upcoming earnings report is the immediate focus. Investors will look for continued prescription and revenue momentum from Mounjaro and Zepbound, management’s outlook, and updates on manufacturing capacity and pricing. Will Mounjaro and Zepbound drive Lilly's Q2 results?
- Negative Sentiment: Investor expectations are elevated after Lilly’s powerful multiyear rally and roughly $1 trillion-plus valuation. Valuation analyses question whether projected cash flows justify the current price, increasing downside risk if earnings or guidance fall short. Eli Lilly stock looks below fair value on cash flow
- Negative Sentiment: Competition in the obesity-drug market remains a concern, as Novo Nordisk is attempting to regain ground. Any evidence of slowing demand, pricing pressure or improved rival products could challenge Lilly’s premium growth expectations. Obesity battle heats up between Novo and Lilly
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,115.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,249.45. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,154.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,044.52.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
(Free Report
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Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
Further Reading
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