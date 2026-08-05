Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 2,231 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,222 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.9% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,115.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,249.45. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,154.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,044.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here