Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094,143 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $252,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $151.95 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $153.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $103.83 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here