Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,579,648 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after buying an additional 49,320 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $197,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.06. The company's 50-day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Abbott Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.09.

View Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

See Also

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