Cerity Partners LLC Buys 386,599 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 103.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 758,635 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 386,599 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $131,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $139,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $240,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,321,000 after acquiring an additional 50,808 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 66.3% in the third quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $6,347,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $290.90 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $331.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $263.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.81. The company has a market cap of $264.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,143,898.47. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Zacks Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $265.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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