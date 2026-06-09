Cerity Partners LLC Has $125.94 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079,242 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,712 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Citigroup worth $125,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 663,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,337,000 after acquiring an additional 98,082 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,165,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.9% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 341,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,700,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE C opened at $133.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $227.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.11 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Citigroup's payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.62.

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Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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