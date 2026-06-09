Cerity Partners LLC Has $207.35 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 80,560 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Illinois Tool Works worth $207,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $808,351,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,517.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 390,022 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $96,062,000 after buying an additional 365,915 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,311,357 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $815,587,000 after buying an additional 353,056 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 293.0% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 424,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $110,705,000 after buying an additional 316,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $76,764,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $252.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.68. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.82 and a 1 year high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $271.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 806 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

See Also

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