Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 35,038 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,134 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,038 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $146,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $136.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day moving average of $154.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $122.68 and a one year high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $327.16 billion, a PE ratio of 153.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Freedom Capital raised Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Phillip Securities upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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