Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 39,345 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265,524 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 39,345 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $120,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average is $76.17. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Barclays decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Daiwa Securities Group cut Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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