Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 74,810 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,444,225 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 74,810 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $115,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Investment Co grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 102,769 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,978,657 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $319,407,000 after acquiring an additional 175,736 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 204,853 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.24. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.20 and a 52 week high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. NextEra Energy's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 63.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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