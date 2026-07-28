Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 10,288 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,708 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $17,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 59.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,483 shares of the company's stock worth $38,157,000 after buying an additional 41,371 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,648,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 300.8% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,928 shares of the company's stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 163.2% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $330.33 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $334.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.51. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.54 and a fifty-two week high of $358.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $376.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $350.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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