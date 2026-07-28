Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 7,517 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,946 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.07% of IQVIA worth $20,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IQVIA from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 target price on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $225.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $212.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.50 and a 1 year high of $247.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. IQVIA's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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