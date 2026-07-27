Cetera Investment Advisers Has $28.57 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,083 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 39,927 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $28,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,526,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Melius Research set a $565.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $494.67.

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Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE DELL opened at $436.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $469.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 20.02%.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total value of $6,611,055.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $15,814,486.26. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,071.94. This represents a 44.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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