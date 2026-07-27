Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 11,872 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,572 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $28,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,365,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,765,280,000 after acquiring an additional 400,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,632,206 shares of the company's stock worth $3,409,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,307,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,316,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,793,698,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,533,106 shares of the company's stock worth $1,134,398,000 after purchasing an additional 39,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Howmet Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $289.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.45 and a fifty-two week high of $293.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $267.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.52.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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