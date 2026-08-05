Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 6,631 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,621 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of FirstCash worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,128,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FirstCash by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,392 shares of the company's stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 71.7% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,236 shares of the company's stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 19.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,349 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $454,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,121,980.86. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Raul Ramos sold 6,835 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $1,539,447.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,594,692. This represents a 25.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,004. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company's stock.

FirstCash Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $214.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.53. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.82 and a 52-week high of $235.97. The business's fifty day moving average is $216.65 and its 200 day moving average is $203.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.89.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. FirstCash had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 9.42%.The company's revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. FirstCash's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FCFS. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut FirstCash from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $212.33.

View Our Latest Report on FCFS

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

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