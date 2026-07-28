Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,632 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 34,720 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $22,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,943,727 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,633,253,000 after buying an additional 14,197,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,142,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,790,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,503,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940,692 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,495,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,620,273 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,848,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:D opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company's 50 day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is presently 78.99%.

Dominion Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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