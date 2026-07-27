Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 4,352 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,193 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in AppLovin were worth $27,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP opened at $391.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $498.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $357.03 and a twelve month high of $745.61. The company has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.49.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $30,423,513.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,189,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,545,173,366.38. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.89, for a total value of $11,317,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 243,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,055,090.29. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 393,000 shares of company stock worth $197,297,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on APP. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $640.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AppLovin from $571.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $668.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Further Reading

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