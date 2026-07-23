CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,936 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 51.3% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Microsoft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total transaction of $1,812,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,122,009.12. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.9%

Microsoft stock opened at $390.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $399.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $349.20 and a one year high of $555.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The business had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Microsoft's payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $646.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Microsoft from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. New Street Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $675.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Microsoft from an "outperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Forty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $556.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Further Reading

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