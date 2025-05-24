CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB - Free Report) TSE: GIB.A by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,713,654 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 182,252 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 2.08% of CGI worth $515,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company's stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in CGI by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company's stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.75.

CGI Stock Down 0.4%

CGI stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.85 and a twelve month high of $122.79. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78.

CGI (NYSE:GIB - Get Free Report) TSE: GIB.A last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This is a positive change from CGI's previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. CGI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.47%.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Stories

