Channing Global Advisors LLC Invests $5.18 Million in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,922 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $5,185,000. Netflix makes up 3.0% of Channing Global Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 927.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159,578,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 859.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after buying an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 685.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,068,882,000 after buying an additional 75,107,069 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.86 and a 1 year high of $128.96. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.73. The company has a market cap of $317.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. President Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citic Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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