Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977,073 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.91% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $180,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $172,752,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $98,886,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,076,426 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $752,508,000 after purchasing an additional 335,658 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $56,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $42,776,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,385.33. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $136.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 911.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Charles River Laboratories International's revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $171.85.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

