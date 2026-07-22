Chase Investment Counsel Corp Decreases Stake in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,768 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,227 shares during the quarter. Celestica makes up 2.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp's holdings in Celestica were worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent analysis pieces remain constructive on Celestica’s growth outlook, citing strong financial momentum, favorable earnings expectations, and potential upside if the company delivers another earnings beat. Celestica (CLS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

Several recent analysis pieces remain constructive on Celestica’s growth outlook, citing strong financial momentum, favorable earnings expectations, and potential upside if the company delivers another earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Optimistic commentary also points to Celestica as a growth stock tied to AI infrastructure demand, with some analysts arguing it could still be attractively valued if cash flow and earnings continue to expand. Celestica TSX: CLS Could Be 33% Below Fair Value On Earnings Optimism

Optimistic commentary also points to Celestica as a growth stock tied to AI infrastructure demand, with some analysts arguing it could still be attractively valued if cash flow and earnings continue to expand. Positive Sentiment: Celestica also appointed Steven Dorwart to lead its Connectivity and Cloud Solutions unit, a leadership move that could support execution in its enterprise and hyperscaler-focused business. Celestica TSX: CLS Appoints Steven Dorwart To Lead Its Connectivity And Cloud Unit

Celestica also appointed Steven Dorwart to lead its Connectivity and Cloud Solutions unit, a leadership move that could support execution in its enterprise and hyperscaler-focused business. Neutral Sentiment: Some valuation-focused coverage argues the stock has run up so much over the past several years that expectations are high and the shares may already reflect much of the growth story.

Some valuation-focused coverage argues the stock has run up so much over the past several years that expectations are high and the shares may already reflect much of the growth story. Negative Sentiment: The main recent concern is that CLS has fallen sharply from its highs and is now being viewed as part of the broader AI-stock pullback, with investors worried about an overbuild cycle and whether demand can keep up with lofty expectations. Celestica stock tumbles ahead of earnings: rebound or more pain?

Celestica Stock Up 10.8%

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $340.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.81 and a 200-day moving average of $331.91. Celestica, Inc. has a one year low of $153.11 and a one year high of $474.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica's revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total transaction of $26,426,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,739,259.68. This trade represents a 32.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities raised Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLS

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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