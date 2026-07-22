Chase Investment Counsel Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 8,567 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD’s expanded partnership with Microsoft is the biggest near-term driver. Microsoft said it will deploy AMD’s Helios rack-scale AI systems across Azure, which boosts AMD’s credibility in AI infrastructure and signals potential multi-year revenue from cloud data centers. Article Title

AMD’s expanded partnership with Microsoft is the biggest near-term driver. Microsoft said it will deploy AMD’s Helios rack-scale AI systems across Azure, which boosts AMD’s credibility in AI infrastructure and signals potential multi-year revenue from cloud data centers. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also positioning ahead of AMD’s upcoming Advancing AI 2026 event, where the company is expected to unveil new AI products, customer wins, and roadmap details that could further strengthen the bull case. Article Title

Investors are also positioning ahead of AMD’s upcoming Advancing AI 2026 event, where the company is expected to unveil new AI products, customer wins, and roadmap details that could further strengthen the bull case. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated constructive views on AMD, pointing to stronger AI demand, better chip outlooks, and expanding hyperscaler deals. Article Title

Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated constructive views on AMD, pointing to stronger AI demand, better chip outlooks, and expanding hyperscaler deals. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor strength is also helping sentiment, with chip stocks rebounding across the sector and AMD participating in the rally alongside peers like Micron and Intel. Article Title

Broader semiconductor strength is also helping sentiment, with chip stocks rebounding across the sector and AMD participating in the rally alongside peers like Micron and Intel. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that AMD’s valuation is already elevated, so the stock may need continued execution and additional AI wins to justify further upside. Article Title

Some commentary notes that AMD’s valuation is already elevated, so the stock may need continued execution and additional AI wins to justify further upside. Negative Sentiment: A few articles highlight risk that insider selling and a premium valuation could cap gains if the AI rollout disappoints or momentum cools. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $478.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $544.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $887.75 billion, a PE ratio of 178.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $506.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,630 shares of company stock worth $152,147,456. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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