Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 3,002 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Telligent Fund LP bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $4,054,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 50,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $22,591,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,474,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,648,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $970.82 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $954.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $610.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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