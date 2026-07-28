Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,298 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20,598.0% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,308,193,000 after buying an additional 87,557,736 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,431,199,000 after buying an additional 25,017,588 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3%

Amazon.com stock opened at $231.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon filed with the FCC to deploy up to 5,105 low-Earth-orbit satellites for direct-to-device messaging, voice, data and emergency services, targeting service launch in 2028. The initiative would expand Project Leo beyond broadband, leverage assets associated with Amazon’s planned $11.6 billion Globalstar acquisition and challenge SpaceX’s Starlink in the mobile-connectivity market. Amazon seeks federal approval to launch 5,105 satellites for direct-to-device network

Amazon filed with the FCC to deploy up to 5,105 low-Earth-orbit satellites for direct-to-device messaging, voice, data and emergency services, targeting service launch in 2028. The initiative would expand Project Leo beyond broadband, leverage assets associated with Amazon’s planned $11.6 billion Globalstar acquisition and challenge SpaceX’s Starlink in the mobile-connectivity market. Positive Sentiment: Analyst Brian White reaffirmed a Buy rating and $315 price target, citing momentum at Amazon Web Services (AWS). The target implies considerable upside from current trading levels, although it remains dependent on execution and earnings results. Amazon Buy Rating Reaffirmed as AWS Momentum Drives Outlook

Analyst Brian White reaffirmed a Buy rating and $315 price target, citing momentum at Amazon Web Services (AWS). The target implies considerable upside from current trading levels, although it remains dependent on execution and earnings results. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon reports second-quarter results on July 30, making AWS growth, operating margins, free cash flow and its AI investment outlook key catalysts. Analysts remain broadly optimistic, with the average price target reportedly near $313, but the results could produce significant volatility. Amazon’s Next Earnings Report Could Sink the Stock

Amazon reports second-quarter results on July 30, making AWS growth, operating margins, free cash flow and its AI investment outlook key catalysts. Analysts remain broadly optimistic, with the average price target reportedly near $313, but the results could produce significant volatility. Negative Sentiment: Investors are increasingly concerned that Amazon’s roughly $200 billion 2026 capital-expenditure plan, much of it tied to AI infrastructure, could weigh on free cash flow. Strong earnings beats across technology have not consistently translated into stock gains, raising the bar for Amazon to demonstrate that AI spending will generate sufficient returns. Amazon and Microsoft Are Spending $400 Billion on AI

Investors are increasingly concerned that Amazon’s roughly $200 billion 2026 capital-expenditure plan, much of it tied to AI infrastructure, could weigh on free cash flow. Strong earnings beats across technology have not consistently translated into stock gains, raising the bar for Amazon to demonstrate that AI spending will generate sufficient returns. Negative Sentiment: Warner Bros. Discovery sued Amazon over the hiring of an HBO Max executive, alleging that Amazon induced a contract breach and seeking restrictions on future employee poaching. The litigation adds a legal overhang, though its financial impact is currently unclear. Warner Bros. Discovery sues Amazon over HBO Max executive hire

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.91.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,425 shares of company stock valued at $37,715,464. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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