Chelsea Counsel Co. Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,880 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Chelsea Counsel Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 6,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $153.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $368.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

