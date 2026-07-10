Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 224.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,061,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,433,456,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,679,771,000 after purchasing an additional 794,289 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,654,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,040,858,000 after purchasing an additional 194,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $991.64 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $914.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,140,232.16. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron announced plans to invest up to $3 billion to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor supply chain, including a $500 million financing package for GlobalWafers and a 10-year supply agreement that should improve supply security and support future production capacity. Article Title

Micron announced plans to invest up to to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor supply chain, including a financing package for GlobalWafers and a that should improve supply security and support future production capacity. Positive Sentiment: The company also highlighted a much larger long-term U.S. expansion plan, raising its domestic investment commitment to more than $250 billion through 2035 and advancing construction at its New York fab, reinforcing confidence in future supply and demand. Article Title

The company also highlighted a much larger long-term U.S. expansion plan, raising its domestic investment commitment to and advancing construction at its New York fab, reinforcing confidence in future supply and demand. Positive Sentiment: Several reports say Micron is benefiting from strong AI-driven memory demand , with CEO Sanjay Mehrotra describing “unprecedented” demand and analysts pointing to tighter DRAM/NAND supply and upbeat earnings guidance as reasons investors are bidding the stock up. Article Title

Several reports say Micron is benefiting from , with CEO Sanjay Mehrotra describing “unprecedented” demand and analysts pointing to tighter DRAM/NAND supply and upbeat earnings guidance as reasons investors are bidding the stock up. Positive Sentiment: After a recent memory-chip selloff, Micron and other chip names are rebounding as investors rotate back into AI hardware, with analyst commentary and peer strength helping sentiment improve across the sector. Article Title

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here