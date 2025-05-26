Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a "cautious" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $136.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company's 50-day moving average price is $144.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.17. The stock has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron's quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

