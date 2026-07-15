Chevron Corporation $CVX Holdings Raised by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,061 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 75,399 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $97,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after buying an additional 12,789,399 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $19,837,131,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,613,011 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,620,187,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,036,844 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,492,377,000 after acquiring an additional 961,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,727,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Chevron from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $206.83.

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Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $181.73 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $181.47 and its 200-day moving average is $181.95. The company has a market cap of $361.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $146.49 and a 52-week high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron was highlighted by analysts as one of several Dividend Aristocrats with a “Strong Buy” rating, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock. Article Title

Chevron was highlighted by analysts as one of several Dividend Aristocrats with a “Strong Buy” rating, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock. Positive Sentiment: Chevron extended its Western Australia gas supply agreement with Alinta Energy through 2032, supporting steady cash flow and strengthening its LNG and gas market position. Article Title

Chevron extended its Western Australia gas supply agreement with Alinta Energy through 2032, supporting steady cash flow and strengthening its LNG and gas market position. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said Chevron could be headed for a free-cash-flow surge in the second half of 2026, which would support buybacks, dividends, and valuation upside. Article Title

Multiple reports said Chevron could be headed for a free-cash-flow surge in the second half of 2026, which would support buybacks, dividends, and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Chevron’s AI-related power initiative is drawing investor interest after the company moved into gas-to-power for data centers, creating a new growth angle beyond traditional oil production. Article Title

Chevron’s AI-related power initiative is drawing investor interest after the company moved into gas-to-power for data centers, creating a new growth angle beyond traditional oil production. Neutral Sentiment: Chevron is being watched closely by investors and news outlets, but these mentions mainly reflect ongoing market interest rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Chevron is being watched closely by investors and news outlets, but these mentions mainly reflect ongoing market interest rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Oil prices eased after the U.S. backed away from a proposed 20% Hormuz cargo fee, reducing the near-term geopolitical premium that had supported energy stocks. Article Title

Oil prices eased after the U.S. backed away from a proposed 20% Hormuz cargo fee, reducing the near-term geopolitical premium that had supported energy stocks. Negative Sentiment: Broader crude strength has been uneven, and any pullback in oil prices can weigh on Chevron’s shares even when company-specific news is constructive. Article Title

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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