Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,435 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:CVX opened at $185.81 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $142.40 and a one year high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $370.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.40%.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron’s Tengiz project expansion is being highlighted as a major growth driver, with output capacity rising to 1 million BOE/d and the asset expected to support cash flow, production growth and shareholder returns through 2030. How Investment in TCO Is Powering Chevron's Next Wave of Cash Growth

Chevron’s Tengiz project expansion is being highlighted as a major growth driver, with output capacity rising to 1 million BOE/d and the asset expected to support cash flow, production growth and shareholder returns through 2030. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group raised FY2027 EPS estimates for Chevron, signaling slightly better earnings expectations ahead.

Analysts at Erste Group raised FY2027 EPS estimates for Chevron, signaling slightly better earnings expectations ahead. Positive Sentiment: Chevron was cited among oil stocks benefiting from higher crude prices and geopolitical tensions, which can improve upstream margins and near-term cash generation. Chevron Corporation (CVX) Benefited from Escalating Conflict in Iran

Chevron was cited among oil stocks benefiting from higher crude prices and geopolitical tensions, which can improve upstream margins and near-term cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and technical analysis described Chevron as showing relative strength, with bullish signals building toward a potential breakout. Chevron (CVX) Price Forecast: Bullish Signals Build Toward Breakout

Market commentary and technical analysis described Chevron as showing relative strength, with bullish signals building toward a potential breakout. Neutral Sentiment: Chevron’s CFO was featured discussing how the finance team is using AI, which is more of a strategic/operations story than a direct stock-moving catalyst. Chevron’s CFO on why finance chiefs are defining AI’s business value

Chevron’s CFO was featured discussing how the finance team is using AI, which is more of a strategic/operations story than a direct stock-moving catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also noted Chevron as a dividend and value-name favorite, reinforcing its defensive income appeal rather than changing the core investment thesis.

Recent coverage also noted Chevron as a dividend and value-name favorite, reinforcing its defensive income appeal rather than changing the core investment thesis. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Chevron from strong-buy to hold, which may have added some pressure to the shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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