Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 11,592 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Chevron alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $191.91 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $146.49 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $382.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company's 50 day moving average is $181.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here