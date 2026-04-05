Chevron Corporation $CVX Stock Holdings Lessened by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,786 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 11,856 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.6% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789,399 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $988,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,047,900,000 after buying an additional 4,279,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Chevron by 41.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 11,760,376 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,811,333,000 after buying an additional 3,464,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Freedom Capital downgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Melius Research raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $187.64.

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Trending Headlines about Chevron

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Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $198.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $396.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $214.71. The stock's 50-day moving average is $189.15 and its 200 day moving average is $166.77.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Chevron's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.91%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,449.04. This trade represents a 92.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,139,597 shares of company stock worth $204,771,128. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

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